Invest In Kids’ Education – Parents Urged

Golden Gate contestants displaying their prizes after the competition

Five hundred private basic schools across the country will, in August this year, converge on the Pentecost Convention Centre at Fetteh Kakraba to determine which school has learners with the best brain power and speed.

The event will see contestants answering 150 questions in eight minutes to test their thinking abilities in terms of concentration, imagination and visualisation skills, among others, to mark this year’s UCMAS national competition.

In attendance will be contestants from the Lower and Upper Primary as well as Junior High School (JHS) categories who will lock horns at different grade levels, usually represented in colours.

All the contestants who are from across the country have already emerged winners in their various districts, municipalities and metropolises across the country before qualifying to contest at the national level.

Speaking at the 7th inter-district competition for Krowor/Ledzokuku Municipality on Saturday, Mr. Emmanuel Boamah, Area Supervisor for UCMAS, Teshie-Nungua, described the contest as very productive since it has proven to develop the brains of all contestants nationwide.

He urged parents to take an interest in the investment they make towards their children’s education since its benefits were numerous.

Mr. Boamah explained that although the government and other institutions were making huge investment in the sector, there was also the need for parents to strive and do their part by providing the basic needs of the children so they could go to school always, irrespective of location, religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation, among others.

He indicated that although the UCMAS lessons were not part of the mainstream school curriculum, their impact on its learners is a good testament for all parents to enroll their children in the programme to sharpen their thinking skills with speed.

Mr. Boamah was upbeat that the competition will not only be handing over medals, prizes and other products from sponsors to the contestants, it will also equip them with various skills as they converge at such a platform to interact and compete with their age and grade mates across the country.

During UCMAS lessons and competitions, candidates are provided with tools that assist them in performing the necessary calculations quickly.

The UCMAS concept, although approved by the Ghana Education Service, is not in the mainstream school curriculum but handled by Maurya Education Limited, a private education consult.