Investors Urged To Patronize EB5 US Immigration Program

Ruth Obih in a group photo with participants at the Houston EB5 Open House in Accra

Investors in Ghana have been urged to patronize the EB5 program, a government-approved investment opportunity that provides the most secure pathway to United States citizenship.

The United States immigration and investment program is known as EB-5 which stands for Employment-Based Fifth Preference.

Under the EB-5 Program, the investors must invest at least $800,000 in a project located in a Target Employment Area (TEA) or $1,050,000 in a project located outside of a TEA. Currently, all of Triton Global Capital projects are located in a TEA.

Speaking at an investor engagement event in Accra, Ruth Obih, Managing Director, 3INVEST indicated that an investment-based Immigration program created by the Immigration Act of 1990 provides a method of obtaining a green card for foreign nationals who invest money in the United States.

To qualify for the EB-5 Green Card, individuals must invest $1,050,000 or at least $800,000 in a “Targeted Employment Area” creating or preserving at least 10 jobs for U.S. workers.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has undergone significant changes in 2022 with the enactment of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) in March of 2022. The new law contains significant protections and transparency measures to benefit EB5 investors and features priority processing for investors that invest in projects outside of large cities.

Ms. Obih also made a presentation on a recent investment opportunity ‘The Frederick’ which includes a 200-room full-service luxury hotel and event center, condominiums, multi-family rental units, and nearly 30,000 square of retail space located in Fredericksburg, Texas, between Aus tin and San Antonio, the top two fastest-growing cities in the state.

The multi-use development has received EB5 Priority Processing designation ensuring the fastest possible processing times in the EB5 program.

According to Ms. Obih, this new real estate project and its priority processing designation bring another ray of hope to potential EB5 investors.

“ We are urging the Ghanaian market to patronize the program by contacting houstoneb5@3invest.co or WhatsApp +2348099991403 for more details” she added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke