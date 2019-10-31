“It’s Contract killing”: Find Killer For GHS50K – NPP Treasurer’s Family

The family of Mr Mark Ofori has put a GHS50,000 bounty on the head of the murderer of the Treasurer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Sam Elis, a brother of the murdered politician said on Thursday: “What we are saying is that we’ve placed GHS50,000 on board for whoever has credible information” that will lead to the arrest of the killer.

“The killer just came to the house, he didn’t pick anything and just killed the person and left?” he wondered, adding: “It is my junior brother they wanted; it is contract killing”.

The NPP’s Constituency Treasurer in Takoradi, Western Region, was shot dead by an unknown assailant on Wednesday.

He was murdered in his house at Fijai early morning.

Information available to ClassFMonline.com indicates that nothing was stolen from his house.

No arrest has been made yet.

Also shot at almost the same time in the same vicinity was the security man of the Western Regional Minister’s in-law, Accra100.5FM’s regional correspondent Simon Ansah reported.