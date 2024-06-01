I’ve Not Been Contacted For NPP Running Mate- Isaac Osei

Ambassador Isaac Osei, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), has refuted claims suggesting that he turned down an offer to serve as the running mate to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a recent statement, Ambassador Isaac Osei clarified that he has not received any communication or contact regarding the possibility of being shortlisted as a Vice Presidential candidate. Despite speculations circulating in the media, he affirmed that no official approach has been made to him in this regard.

Dispelling rumors of his ill-health allegedly cited as the reason for rejecting the supposed offer, Ambassador Isaac Osei emphasized that he is in good health and actively fulfilling his duties as the Board Chair of GPHA without any hindrances.

“I am fit and sound in both body and mind,” the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin and Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) said.

The report alleging his rejection of the potential nomination for vice president was attributed to one of the candidates vying for the position, who purportedly cited both health concerns and age as reasons for declining the offer.

As anticipation builds for the announcement of the running mate by Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, reports suggest that the decision will be revealed imminently. The selection process will culminate in submitting the chosen nominee’s name to the National Council of the party for further deliberation.

While the suspense surrounding the identity of the selected candidate remains intact, clarity has been brought to the forefront regarding Ambassador Isaac Osei’s position on the speculated offer, emphasizing the absence of any direct communication pertaining to the coveted role of Vice Presidential candidate with him.

