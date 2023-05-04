Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx has returned to social media first time since being hospitalized three weeks ago.

The actor shared a post on social media acknowledging the support he has been receiving.

“Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed,” he wrote on Instagram.

It was in April when his daughter Corrine Foxx revealed her father had a “medical complication.”

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, (April 11),” read the statement. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The family has not disclosed what the “medical condition” Foxx is facing. Foxx’s statement on Instagram comes after it was confirmed that Nick Cannon was going to step in as host on Beat Shazam, Deadline reports.

“Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the Fox schedule for six seasons and counting. This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ. Everyone at Fox Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer,” Fox said in a statement. Beat Shazam, which is filmed in Ireland, will return to Fox on May 23.