‘Jazz Not For Rich People’

A scene from American Space Jazz conversation

Ghanaian Saxophonist, Jerry Gyepi-Garbrah, professionally known as Jerry thesaxguy, has debunked the notion that jazz music is meant for the upper class in society.

Speaking at the American Space at the US Embassy in Accra, Jerry thesaxguy indicated that, considering Dixieland jazz, which was introduced in the 1900s to 1920s, its roots in the streets and its evolution from African American folk music, blues, and ragtime democratised the genre from the start.

“Jazz is for everyone! It’s a genre that’s all about expression, improvisation, and community – no class boundaries needed. Maybe that’s why it’s still loved by many, including Ghanaians who vibe with its soulful rhythms,” he said.

The notion that jazz is only for a particular class of people might stem from its historical association with the African American elite and intellectual circles in the United States during the early 20th century. However, jazz has evolved over time and has been embraced by people from diverse backgrounds and cultures worldwide.

In Ghana, for example, jazz is loved by many, and artists like the Jazz Brothers are keeping the genre alive with their soulful performances.

Speaking on the theme, “The Evolution of Jazz: From Roots to Contemporary Sounds,” Jerry thesaxguy explored how jazz transformed from its African American roots in New Orleans to a global, diverse genre.

He further highlighted jazz’s journey through eras like swing, bebop, and fusion, shaping its sound and influence. He indicated that today, jazz blends traditional elements with modern styles, reflecting cultural shifts and creativity.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke