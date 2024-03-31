John Mahama Will Reitre With President Akufo-Addo In 2024– Bryan Acheampong Hints

Minister of Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency in the Eastern Region, Dr. Bryan Acheampong has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will send presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama into final retirement in December 2024.

According to him, ‘’the 2024 elections is an election for the youth. Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is 60 years but John Mahama is 65 years, as well as Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, who is also 72 years. If you add the ages of Mahama and Jane Naana, that will be 137 years. Where Ghana has gotten to, it is the young ladies and men who will govern the country so they should go and rest. They will both retire with President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2024’’.

The Abetifi MP, who said this while addressing party supporters after the NPP unity walk at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region on Saturday, March 30, 2024, noted that the 2024 general elections are for the youth, stressing that former President Mahama would be retried with President Akufo-Ado in politics.

Dr. Acheampong noted that while Ghana faced challenges in 2023, the NPP administration has since made progress and implemented policies that have provided relief for the people of Ghana.

He explained that “Food inflation which was sixty-one percent is now twenty-seven percent. Dollar is no more nineteen cedis but is now thirteen. People can now see all the good things that the government has put in place, and by December, the dollar will come down as well as the prices of food, and we will vote for Dr. Bawumia to win so he can continue the good works of the NPP’’.

On the repetition of the comments he made last year that the ruling New Patriotic Party will never hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2025, Bryan Acheampong while addressing the party members after the walk said the current economic interventions by the government had started yielding positive results, hence the NDC should forget that they are going to win the 2024 general elections, adding that NPP will do everything possible to remain in power.

“NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence, and foolishness in the 2024 election we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men! [He screamed to emphasize]. It will never happen that we the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remains in government at all costs,’’ Bryan Acheampong repeated.

-BY Daniel Bampoe