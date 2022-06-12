Jomoro MP Arrested For Traffic Offense

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that, the Police at Manet in Accra, are holding the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

The MP who is currently standing trial in court was arrested with her son on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the personal driver of Jomoro MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey and her son were arrested for a traffic offense and obstructing an officer from performing his duties.

The MP’s driver reportedly refused to stop when Police officers attempted to stop him for driving in the middle of the road with the siren of the vehicle on.

The MP who was in the car at the time ordered the driver not to stop when the officers attempted to stop them.

When they were chased and forced to stop, the passenger in the front seat of the four-whee vehicle of the lawmaker reportedly verbally abused the arresting officer and obstructed him from performing his duties.

They were subsequently arrested and taken to the Manet police station where they have currently been detained.

– BY Daniel Bampoe