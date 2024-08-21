Joyce Bawa Sacked Radio Host For Allegedly Attacking Mahama

In a shocking move, Halik Musah, the popular morning show host of Tamale Radio in the Northern Region, has tendered in his resignation, citing political interference and intimidation as the reasons for his departure.

The Tamale Radio is owned by Joyce Bawa Mogtari who is the Cousin and Spokesperson for former President John Mahama.

Musah, who had been with the station for six to seven years, had been a vocal critic of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President John Dramani Mahama.

His objective journalism and freedom of speech, however, came at a cost.

Recently, Musah was suspended for criticizing Mahama and the NDC on his radio program.

The incident was preceded by an attack on him by some NDC hoodlums, who damaged his car.

The suspension was seen as a clear case of political interference, stifling free speech and honest dialogue.

In his resignation letter, Musah stated that his values and principles no longer align with those of Radio Tamale, and it was in the best interest of both parties to part ways.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunities and experiences he had at the station and wished it continued success.

Musah’s resignation has sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning the political interference and intimidation.

His decision to speak out against the NDC and Mahama had clearly come at a great personal cost.

The incident raises serious concerns about press freedom and the ability of journalists to speak truth to power without fear of retribution.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalist Association President, Albert Dwumfour, in reaction to the development, said, “This has come to my attention, and I promise to engage the parties for further and better particulars to deal with the matter head-on”.

BY Daniel Bampoe