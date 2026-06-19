Jubilant Lawyer Dies Over Ghana -Panama Match

The late Sara Araba Tettey

THE LEGAL fraternity in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region, have been hit with shock following news of a female lawyer collapsing and dying shortly afterwards while celebrating Ghana’s late 1-0 victory over Panama in their World Cup campaign.

The deceased who has been identified as Sara Araba Tettey, 26 year-old, was said to be jubilating with her friends at the Standard Hostel in Bomso, after the crunch football match on Thursday dawn when calamity suddenly struck as she collapsed.

The female lawyer, was immediately rushed to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) hospital by her friends for treatment to help save her life, but she gave up the ghost whilst being attended to by medical professionals.

Sources claimed that the young lawyer, had no heart related disease, so they suspected that she may have died of cardiac arrest due to over excitement after the Black Stars scored late to snatch all three points in the difficult match played in Canada.

According to reports reaching the paper, the body has since been deposited in the morgue of the KNUST Hospital, for preservation and autopsy to confirm what really caused the unexpected demise of the young law practitioner.

Until her death, Araba Tettey was said to be working with O & A Legal Consult, having been called to the Ghana Bar as a qualified lawyer earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the sudden and shocking death of the female lawyer is reported to have sparked melancholy and shockwaves among KNUST law faculty, where she was an alumnus.

According to reports, members of the legal fraternity in Kumasi and even beyond, have been using the social media to send their condolences to the bereaved family for their loss.

Her death has cast a shadow over what was otherwise a moment of national celebration as Ghanaians rejoiced over the Black Stars’ victory.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi