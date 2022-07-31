Julius Debrah Loses Brother

The late Brother of Julius Debrah

The brother of the former Chief of Staff in the erstwhile John Mahama government, Julius Debrah, has passed on.

The incident happened in the morning of Friday July 29, 2022 at the 37 Military Hospital.

The deceased, Isaac Nkansah Debrah alias Cambodia was a retired soldier from the Ghana Armed Forces and a businessman.

The former Chief of Staff is expected to be leading his family to announce preparations for the final funeral rites and burial of the late brother in line with Akan tradition.

This will come after the Debrahs have received clearance from their Kwahu and Oda family heads.

Meanwhile, the family will gather to welcome visitors on Monday 1st August, 2022 at the residence of the deceased at K Boat Junction, at Dome Pillar 2, Accra.

BY Daniel Bampoe