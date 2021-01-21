Jury Empaneled For Coup ‘Plotters’ Trial

A seven-member jury has been empaneled to hear the trial of some ten persons put before an Accra High Court for allegedly attempting to usurp the executive powers of the state.

The accused are facing multiple charges of treason felony and possession of firearms without lawful authority.

Eight out of the total number of persons provided by the registrar of the court were rejected by some of the accused persons.

Dr. Frederick Yaw Mac-Palm rejected three, Donya Kafui also rejected three while Bright Alan Debrah rejected two.

The empaneling of the jury paves way for the commencement of the full trial where witnesses would be called.

The accused persons are Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the alleged mastermind behind the coup plot; Donya Kafui aka Ezor, a local weapon manufacturer (blacksmith) from Alavanyo; Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, aka BB; Col. Samuel Kojo Gameli, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewu, Lance Corporal Seidu Abubakar and Johannes Zikpi, a civilian employee with the Ghana Armed Forces.

The other two accused persons, ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo and WO II Esther Saan aka Mama had already been granted bail by another court.

They are said to have held discussions on whether or not to kill the president once their plot succeeds.

They are also alleged to have planned to acquire electronic equipment solely for the purpose of jamming the National Communications Authority’s system to render all broadcasting stations except the state broadcaster useless.

