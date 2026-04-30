Kate Hassan Is ‘Most Influential Woman Entrepreneur’

Kate Hassan

Ambassador Kate Hassan, a renowned entrepreneur and leader, has been recognised as the Most Influential Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2025.

As the CEO of House of Pinkett, Thea Villa Hotel, Thea Villa Event Hub, Takoradi, and Thea Eventistics, Kate has made significant contributions to the event industry and beyond.

With over 20 years of experience, Kate is a dynamic entrepreneur, seasoned event professional, and dedicated leader. She’s also the President and Founder of the Event Vendors Association of Ghana, working tirelessly to support and professionalise event vendors across Ghana and West Africa.

The Ghana Entrepreneurs Awards 2026, organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG), continues to serve as a key platform on Ghana’s business calendar, celebrating excellence while fostering dialogue that shapes policy and drives entrepreneurial growth.

The event was further graced by members of the diplomatic corps, including the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Huseyin Gungor, the Malaysian High Commissioner to Ghana, Syed Nauzer Idid Bin Syed Yusoff Idid, and former Maltese High Commissioner, Jean Claude Galea Mallia, who attended as guests of honour. Their presence underscored the growing international recognition of Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and the importance of private-sector-led economic transformation.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke