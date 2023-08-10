Keely-Jade Brewer Takes Over From Naa Ashorkor On Asaase Radio

Talented radio host, Keely-Jade Brewer is the new host of Asaase 99.5 Radio’s flagship show, “Between Hours.”

She has taken over from the incredibly talented Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, exuding her comical, witty, and wholesome energy on the show while promising listeners an engaging experience like never before.

“Between Hours” has been a staple for listeners seeking quality talk and entertainment during the weekday afternoons, airing Monday to Thursday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

The show’s previous host, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, received widespread acclaim for her impeccable performance and captivating presence on air. However, as Naa Ashorkor takes on new ventures, the radio station has found a worthy successor in Keely-Jade Brewer.

Having been a co-host on the station’s drive-time show, Keely-Jade is no stranger to the Asaase Radio 99.5 community. Her dynamic chemistry with fellow hosts and her innate ability to connect with the audience has won the hearts of many listeners.

Now, she brings her experience and charm to “Between Hours,” ready to create a unique and unforgettable listening experience for her audience.

But that’s not all for Keely-Jade on the Asaase Radio 99.5 lineup.

She will continue to host the much-loved “African Playlist” every Saturday from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Known for showcasing the best of African music and culture, the show has gained a loyal following, making Keely-Jade a well-known voice in the African music scene.

Moreover, her talents don’t stop there. As the radio station continues to trust in her exceptional abilities, Keely-Jade Brewer will also be the host of the “Just Us” show every Tuesday at 7:00 pm. With her versatility and flair, the evening program is bound to become a hit among listeners seeking an engaging way to spend their weeknights.

Keely-Jade’s appointment as the new host of “Between Hours” marks an exciting chapter in Asaase Radio 99.5’s programming.

Listeners can expect a delightful blend of music, light-hearted banter, thought-provoking discussions, and a genuine connection with the audience. Her infectious laughter and genuine passion for broadcasting are sure to leave a lasting impression on all those who tune in.