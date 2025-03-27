Killed In K’si-Obuasi Highway Accident

FOUR PRECIOUS souls have been lost, following a bloody accident on the Kumasi to Obuasi highway.

It happened when a Ford car, registered GW 281-12, and a Sprinter bus, registered AC 1794-17 collided head-on.

Eyewitnesses stated that the crash happened at Odumase, a farming community on the highway on Wednesday, 26 March 2025.

According to them, the Ford vehicle was from the Obuasi direction, whilst the Sprinter bus was from Kumasi.

They alleged that upon reaching Odumase, the Ford driver dangerously overtook a car, which was ahead of him.

While doing the overtaking, the Ford car veered from its lane and crashed head-on with the oncoming Sprinter bus.

The impact of the crash was so strong that the Sprinter bus fell into a ditch on the shoulder of the road.

According to them, four people, including a six-month-old baby on the Sprinter bus, died as others got injured.

They said the Ghana National Fire Service personnel worked hard to pull some of the injured passengers from the car.

The injured persons were rushed to the hospital for treatment, whilst the bodies of the deceased were sent to the morgue.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi