Kofi B Dies Minutes After Performing At Cape Coast

Highlife musician Kofi Boakye Yiadom known in showbiz circles as Kofi B has died Sunday, after performing at a concert in Cape Coast in the Central region.



The ‘Mmobrowa’ singer according to colleague musician Kofi Nti, started complaining of chest pains and unusual heartbeat right after his performance.



A doctor at the hospital said Kofi B was sweating and vomiting when he was brought there.

The ‘Bantama Kofi Boakye’ hitmaker was restless with very high body temperature and an unusual blood pressure 150/120, the doctor said.



Since he had difficulty breathing, he was put on oxygen and given some injection but he died at 3 am on Sunday.



His body has been transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for storage and autopsy the doctor said.

ABOUT KOFI B

Kofi Boakye Yiadom has been described as one of those singers who define what real Ghanaian highlife should be.



To show that he knows his beans when it comes to the rudiments of the highlife genre, he lighted the music industry with the release of his well-produced hit song ‘Mmobrowa’.

The award-winning ‘Koforidua Flowers’ singer had dreams of being a legal practitioner but he chanced on music and got the support of his family.



Kofi B’s style was different and immediately won the hearts of most fans and a lot of industry players were willing to help him make it big as a singer.



Industry heavyweights Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi as well as the late Opampuo inspired him greatly.

Although a newcomer with a lot of promise, it was his recordings with Ofori Amponsah, who was already a household name which helped him shoot through the roof.



Mr All4Real and Kofi B released an album together and the ‘Otoolege’ singer also helped produce other tracks for Kofi B.

Kofi B went on to get nominated for his works as well as win some awards including at the Ghana Music Awards.

