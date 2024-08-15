Konkomba Chiefs Call On Ya Na

Ndan Ya Na Abukari II

Konkomba Chiefs, led by the Chief of Saboba, paid a visit to Ndan Ya Na Abukari II at the Gbewaa Palace recently, a gesture which underscores the desire by both parties for peace in this part of the country.

The delegation was received by prominent leaders, including Naa Yab Kug Naa, Naa Bakpem Kar Naa, Naa Bapre Zangbalun Naa, Naa Yab Gnaani Dana, Gbungbaliga Naa and Naa Dachi Dalun Lana.

During the behind-closed-door meeting, the Naa Gbewaa firmly stated that the land of Dagbon belongs to him, and anyone he empowers or assigns to oversee a portion of Dagbon land does so with full authority.

The Konkomba chiefs paid a similar visit to the Mion Gbonlana, a gesture described by the latter as a step in the right direction.

“Your visit is a right step that traditional rulers must take to chart a path towards peace, which is the most cherished need for our everyday normal functioning as a people,” he stated.

“Your Royal Highnesses, I understand you have paid a visit to our King and Overlord, Ndan Ya Na, from whom we all draw our powers and authority, he told his guests, adding “I am sure we all agree that we would not allow anybody to disrespect the authority and reverence of our King and Lion of Dagbon. It is in light of this that we as Divisional and Sub-Divisional Chiefs of Dagbon expect our people within our traditional jurisdictions to respect the authority of the skins we occupy.”

He gave the assurance about his commitment to peace.

The Paramount Chief for Saboba Traditional Area, Ubor Bowan John Mateer Sakojim IV, the Konkomba Paramount Chief had earlier called for peace in Zogbie, Mion District.

In a statement issued in Saboba on August 8, 2024, he expressed regret about the recent clashes between some Konkombas and Dagombas in Zogbie, in the Mion District.

“These clashes, which took place on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, over a parcel of land, have unfortunately led to the loss of precious human lives. In these difficult times, I earnestly call upon all Dagombas and Konkombas to treat this issue as localised and isolated. It is crucial that the youth refrain from making inflammatory comments that have the potential to escalate the situation,” he stressed.

He urged everyone to refrain from posting falsehoods and unverified information on social media, as these actions can only serve to worsen the conflict.

While calling for the adherence to the rule of law, which is essential during these trying times, he said, “Northern Region requires a peaceful and stable environment to foster development. I implore the security services detailed to restore peace to act with firmness and fairness towards all individuals involved.”

He demanded a thorough investigation so that the perpetrators of the acts can be brought to justice.

“Dagombas and Konkombas must not view each other as enemies. Instead, we must unite to combat our common adversaries: poverty and underdevelopment,” he said.

By A.R. Gomda