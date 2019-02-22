Kpembe Paramount Chief Fined Over Salaga Riot

Kpembewura Bismark Haruna Banbage

THE GONJA Traditional Council has fined the Paramount Chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area, Kpembewura Bismark Haruna Banbage, over recent riot in Salaga over the naming of Damongo as the capital of the newly created Savannah Region.

The chief has been charged to pay an amount of GH¢2,000 alongside two Cows by the Gonja Traditional Council at an extraordinary Gonja Tradional Council meeting held yesterday Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Shortly after President Akufo-Addo declared Damongo the regional capital for Savannah on Tuesday February 12, at the Jubilee House in Accra, the youth of Salaga went on rampage, destroying properties belonging to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the state.

But Paramount Chiefs at Damongo in a meeting to deliberate on the inauguration of the newly created Savannah region and the riots resulting in the burning of the NPP office at Salaga in the West Gonja Municipality, took the decision to fine the chief.

The Kpembewura had also been charged to renovate the destroyed office of the NPP and hand it over to the Party.

However, the Buipewura who is the Vice- President of the Gonja Traditional Council asked that not to be part of the sanctions.

Meanwhile, Gonja Traditional Council also decided on a visit to the Jubilee House to render an apology to President Akufo-Addo for the misbehaviour of some Salaga youth, seven of whom were arrested.

The Kpembewura at the meeting took full responsibility of the acrion or the youth as the Chief of the area and promised to pay all that has been charged.

Speaking at the meeting, the Northern Regional Police commander, Timothy Yorga expressed worry about the high rate of highway robberies especially on the Bole to Bamboi stretch of the road and urged citizens to volunteer information to the police to help arrest the ruthless robbers.

BY Melvin Tarlue