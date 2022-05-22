Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin Marries New Wife

Kwadwo Nkansah with his newly wedded wife

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has gotten himself a new wife, marrying the love of his life; Maame Serwaa who is also the mother of his twin boys.

The marriage has come six years after several reports of his divorce from his first wife, Patricia Nkansah.

On Saturday, May 21, the actor took to Instagram to share different photos from his private marriage ceremony.

“Where there is love there is life. I was called greedy, selfish, impatient and which made me feel a little insecure. I can make mistakes, I can be out of control and at times hard to handle. But you proved to handle me and my boys at our worst, and you have assured me that you don’t deserve me at my best. Adom Nyame Nhyira wo ….. Maame Serwaa ….. My time is up to #wezzyempire,” he wrote under a photo of him and his wife.

“Where there is love there is life Adom Nyame Nhyira wo…My time is up,” he added in subsequent posts.

Other photos he shared include his groomsmen who were clad in blue kaftans.