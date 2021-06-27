Kyebi Police Shoot Bullion Van Armed Robbery Suspect

THE Police in Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region have arrested one of the suspects believed to be involved in the deadly bullion van attack at Adedekpon in Accra where a policeman was killed.

The suspect, Musa Kamara, 26, who is on the Police CID headquarters wanted list was smoked out of his hide-out at Kyebi-Zongo following a police raid in the area.

The suspect who attempted to flee was shot in the left knee and subsequently overpowered by Police.

He was rushed to the Kyebi government hospital where he is on admission under police guard.

Another Escape

In a rather bizarre story, last week, another suspect Ebenezer Gyimah alias Peace who was arrested by a team of Anti Armed Robbery squad and Personnel from CID Headquarters for his alleged involvement in many robberies in the area managed to escape from the Kyebi police cells in handcuffs.

The suspect was escorted to the Kyebi Zongo for a search while in handcuffs when he bolted.

The two suspects are reported to be part of a notorious robbery gang terrorizing residents of Kibi, Akyem Tafo, Osiem, Anyinasin, and its environs.

However, the Police in a statement are urging the public to support their work by offering credible information to aid police investigations.

“The Police continue to urge the public to support our work of ensuring the safety of communities with credible information. Informants are assured of the strictest confidentiality,” the statement indicated.

Meanwhile, the Police officers and CID personnel have been dispatched to the Akyem Oda area over Intelligence that the suspects involved in the deadly bullion van attack at Adedekpon in Accra which led to the killing of a police officer, are hiding in the area.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kyebi