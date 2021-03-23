Lady Murdered in Another Bizarre Love Story in Ho

In what could be described as another bizarre love story, a young lady in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital has allegedly been murdered following brawl with her boyfriend.

The boyfriend, 27-year-old Anthony Dordoye who is popularly referred to as Jay was also found in the same apartment with a slit throat and stomach in what Police believe is attempted suicide.

A ceiling fan with a rope suspected to have been employed in a failed suicide attempt by Jay was also found on the floor where deceased laid.

The incident happened last Monday night, March 22, 2021 between 10 and 11pm in a house near Freedom Hotel where the deceased; 25-year-old Harriet Kafui Ahiati lived with her mother.

Residents who have been shocked by the incident say, they found the lifeless body of the lady lying in a pool of blood in the living room.

Harriet’s throat had a deep cut while the boyfriend was also lying in the bedroom fighting for his life.

The Landlord told reporters that at about Midnight some people came to the house to ask of the mother of the deceased who is a popular fruit vendor at the Ho market. He directed them and went inside.

However, he later heard some noise near the room of the deceased as some residents had started gathering. He went in to probe further and found the room scattered with blood. However, the Police came in to convey the lifeless body to the morgue of the Ho teaching Hospital.

The boyfriend who is in a critical condition has been admitted at the same hospital.

The Good Times

Friends and relations of the couple say, Harriet popularly known as Kafui and Jay had been dating for more than six years. At the initial stages both families tried to separate the young couple because Kafui was in JHS 3, but to no avail.

The two were eventually left alone and have remained couples since then. The two are well known in the Market towards Freedom Hotel Area, because they are always seen together even at the Church of the lady where she is a lead singer. Jay is also known to sometimes staying in Harriet’s house for weeks.

Police Investigations

The Public Affairs Officer of the Volta Police Command, Sergeant Prince Dogbatse who confirmed the incident says investigation has since commenced to ascertain the truth. He said the boyfriend who is fighting for his life at the Ho Teaching Hospital is the main suspect.

Furthermore, one Innocent Dordoye who identified himself as the brother of the suspect and one Linda Gbologah, 43 were the ones who reported the case to the Police last Monday night after they have had an emergency call from Anthony (Jay) that he was in pain.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)