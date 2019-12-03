Let’s Strive For Excellence In Basic Education – First Lady

Mrs. Akufo Addo cutting the anniversary cake staff of the Achimota Primary School.

First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has called for the need to push the quality of basic education to the pinnacle of excellence.

She said that would ensure that all talents are developed and harnessed in the country’s quest to be a viable competitor in global development.

“To this end” she said, “we must ensure that education recognizes, encourages and helps to achieve the maximum development of our children by ensuring that knowledge and skills are not just a means for children to attain high marks but also tools to understand and function in our world.”

Mrs. Akufo-Addo made the statement at the 60th anniversary celebration of Achimota Basic School in Accra over the weekend which was held under the theme “60 years of holistic education: the pursuit of excellence”.

She expressed her delight at the steady academic progress in the school and congratulated management and staff of the school for their commitment and diligence to duty.

The First Lady paid glowing tribute to past Officers of the school especially the late Mrs. Grace Williams Baffoe, the Headmistress during her time as a pupil, whose dynamism ensured the kind of holistic training that unearthed their destined potentials.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo emphasized the need to identify and train excellent teachers as the play a pivotal role in the educational learning process, court full parental involvement in the education of their children to ensure focus and discipline and urged colleague old pupils of Achimota Basic School (Akorettes) to intensify their efforts to provide the necessary support to the school by assisting in the construction of a modern Assembly hall for the school.

The First Lady announced the construction of an ultra- modern library for the school by The Rebecca Foundation in fulfillment of a request put forward by Management of the school earlier this year.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo advised that while the government of President Akufo-Addo had provided the opportunity for children in basic school to proceed to senior high school free of charge, parents teachers and society as a whole will benefit immensely from the policy only if we are successfully mould our children at the basic level in discipline and academic excellence so they discover and deploy their full potential.