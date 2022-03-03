LG Launches 2nd Ambassador Challenge

File Photo

Global electronic manufacturer, LG in partnership with Korea Friends For Hope International has opened nominations for the second edition of the LG Ambassador Challenge.

The competition is aimed at providing up to GH¢60,000 seed capital support to beneficiary communities in the northern parts of Ghana to help solve some community problems in the areas of Education, Water and Sanitation and animal farming.

The company in a press statement indicated that “We in LG Electronics FZE recognize that our communities are faced with many problems which require everyone’s effort in dealing with them.

“Again, we realize that these problems need to be solved on community bases. Yes ‘’LIFE’S GOOD’’, but we are not only committed to innovation for a better life or telling our brands’ success stories, we also create beautiful experiences that excites our customers and our communities through making available alternative means of livelihood.”

How to Participate

Interested persons are to suggest their ideas through Google docs link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScICqOh08eWt9c6z9vf_zRPq6BZBg3hjG6orGAauYml3y5xxg/viewform?usp=sf_link and LG Electronics will select the best ideas and provide financial support necessary for solving the problem.

The competition period starts from January 10, 2022 and ends on March 6, 2022. The announcement date starts from March 21, 2022 while Ambassador appointment is on March 24, 2022.

Further enquiries can be made through email address nanaomanu49@gmail.com

New Edition

The new edition will be looking at three different sectors which consist of Education, Water and Sanitation and Animal Farming. In the area of education, LG hopes to provide assistance in ICT, furniture, maintenance of existing and new infrastructure to the tune of GH¢60,000.00 to the beneficiary communities in northern Ghana.

The company will also provide assistance in water and sanitation to the beneficiary communities totaling GH¢60,000 assistance to communities that lack water to dig boreholes and other ways to improve the sanitation situations in the beneficiary communities.

The Animal Farming area will make sure that there is a year-round production of animal products for the people in the selected communities and the nation as well. GHC 60,000.00 seed capital will be given to beneficiary communities to venture into Fish farming, Poultry of all kinds and livestock raring.

Maiden Edition

The maiden edition saw three worthy winners awarded with the cash prize of GH¢50,000 each to the beneficiaries in Karimenga Community for Ecological Farming, Boko Community for Bakery and Dagmweo Community for Weaving.

The weaving project, selected as LG Ambassador at the suggestion of Ateere Eric of the Dagmweo Community, selected women with children under the age of five (5) to provide Smock vocational training, traditional weaving in northern Ghana.

Michael Baba of the Boko Community on the other hand was selected as an LG Ambassador for proposing a bakery project.

The project selected single-parent women to provide bakery education and supported the machines and ingredients needed to bake. Since it was relatively easy to learn how to make bread, women who completed baking education for about two months immediately began to earn income by baking and selling bread.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak