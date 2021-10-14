Light Foundation Celebrates 2021 Girl Child

Sheikh Ali Napari and Dr. Arafat presenting the items to the pupils

As part of the activities to mark the 2021 International Day of the Girl Child, faith-based humanitarian organisation,The Light Foundation, and the Zongo Development Fund have engaged pupils in the Greater Accra Region.

The pupils of Nurul-Musafia Islamic School and the La-Bawaleshi Presbyterian School were educated on the need to remain focused on their studies and avoid early sex. They were also taken through menstrual hygiene education and presented with items such as sanitary pads, exercise and note books, and pens.

Presenting the itemsduring the event themed: “A new era for the girl child”, Sheikh Ali Napari, Chief Executive of The Light Foundation explained that the donation was part of the foundation’s child support and protection programme.

“Every now and then, girls are breaking boundaries and barriers posed by stereotypes and exclusion, including those directed at children with disabilities and those living in marginalised areas, hence the need to support them,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zongo Development Fund, Dr. Arafat SulemanaAbdulai,

advised the girls to aspire to be great leaders by not disappointing their parents.

The CEO assured them that the Zongo Development Fund and The Light Foundation will continue to offer their support to them to be responsible adults in the near future.

Director of Health Promotion at Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, Gladys Gbadagbali said stakeholders’ collaboration towards empowerment of the girl child is helping to drastically eradicate teenage pregnancy in the municipality.

She, therefore, called for more support to provide skills training and personal development programmes to a lot more girls in the municipality since teenage pregnancy is fast declining in the municipality.

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman