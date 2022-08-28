Maame Dokono Blasts 37 Hospital Over Waakye’s Death

Maame Dokono

Veteran actress, Grace Omaboe has lashed out at the health care system in Ghana over the death of colleague actor and showbiz personality, Prince Yawson aka Waakye.

According to the Akan Drama actress, the death of Waakye is avoidable but the system failed to save him.

Waakye died on August 2, 2022, between the hours of 1pm and 2pm after he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital the previous night. On Friday, August 26 his one-week observation was held at the Tourism Information Centre in Accra.

Speaking at the programme, Grace Omaboe who is well known as Maame Dokono blamed the health care system for Waakye’s death.

“Why…why…why? I would talk, I would talk about it. How can a sick person be in a taxi for four hours? Why don’t you want me to talk about it? Inquire from the 37 Military hospital, and anyone who thinks I am telling lies, should come and arrest and kill me,” she angrily said in a viral video from the one-week observation.

“He was first taken to Korle-Bu, but there was no bed there to accommodate him, so they sent him to Ridge, and there was no bed available, he had to be taken to the 37 Military Hospital and they also had no bed for him,” she alleged.

“It took the intervention of some cast of Obra to plead with some patients already admitted to giving out their bed before he was attended to. Meanwhile, he has been in a taxi for over four hours.”

Maame Dokono again revealed that Waakye sustained cuts on his forehead after he allegedly fell from his bed while sleeping at night and his death could have been avoided if he was treated earlier or his had been allowed to sleep and care for him.