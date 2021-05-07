Mahama Ayariga Acquitted and Discharged In Ambulance Trial

Mahama Ayariga

An Accra High Court has acquitted and discharged opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, who was on trial for alleged infractions in the purchase of an ambulance.

Mr. Ayariga and six other current and former officials of the Bawku Municipal Assembly were hauled before an Accra High Court by the Special Prosecutor for offences relating to the purchase of an ambulance.

The accused persons had pleaded not guilty and the court granted them bail in various sums pending the trial.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor had called two witnesses to make its case before the court.

But Godwin Tamekloe, counsel for Mr. Ayariga as well as lawyers for the other accused persons filed a submission of no case to answer, arguing that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused persons.

The court presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe in her ruling upheld the submission of no case to answer and acquitted and discharged the accused persons.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak