Mahama Denies Bauxite Return Request For Ibrahim

Mr John Mahama

Former President John Mahama is denying a report by Daily Guide claiming that he is demanding the return of a Bauxite Concession to his brother, Ibrahim Mahama before he will “gel” with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to a statement issued by Mr Mahama’s Office, the report is “nothing but a figment of the imagination of the editor and his “so-called sources.”

The statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, one of his aides said “President Mahama in the aftermath of the Supreme Court judgment on the petition indicated that even though he disagrees with the court, he was nonetheless bound by the verdict.”

However, he has refused to congratulate President Akufo-Addo for the well deserved victory.

Ibrahim Mahama’s bauxite Concession in the Ashanti Region was confiscated a few years ago after his brother, John Dramani Mahama ceded the multi billion dollar public asset to him on the verge of living office in 2016.

By Melvin Tarlue