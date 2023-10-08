Mahama Raps Teachers Again

In a desperate attempt to get more votes, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, is promising teachers across the country a better conditions of service under the next NDC administration.

Mr. Mahama, whose government canceled the Teacher Training Allowance, has indicated that improving teaching and learning must be the topmost priority for Ghana as the country forges ahead towards a more prosperous future.

In a statement signed by his outfit on World Teachers Day, the former President noted that “Teachers are the backbone of our education system, and we must provide them with the resources, tools, support, and training to enable them to deliver good quality education to our children’’.

According to him, the NDC is dedicated to investing in teacher education and professional development activities that would help enhance the country’s educational system and enable teachers to provide high-quality education.

Read below the full statement:

Below is the full statement

Today, on World Teachers Day, I extend my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to all teachers in Ghana and across the globe. You play such an indelible role, sacrificing and striving for excellence in shaping the lives of future generations.

Teaching is more than just a profession; it is a noble calling that requires dedication, passion, and resilience. As we celebrate the incredible contributions of teachers, we must also reflect on the poor state of education in our country and strive for continuous reforms and improvements in teaching and learning outcomes.

Improving teaching and learning must be a top priority for Ghana as we forge ahead towards a more prosperous future. Teachers are the backbone of our education system, and we must provide them with the resources, tools, support, and training to enable them to deliver good quality education to our children. To this end, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) remains committed to investing in teacher education and professional development programmes.

We understand that well-trained and motivated teachers are the key to unlocking the full potential of our students. Through continuous professional development initiatives, we aim to equip teachers with the necessary tools and techniques to adapt to the evolving needs of our education system.

We also recognise the importance of addressing teachers’ challenges, including the need for better remuneration and improved working conditions. Our pledge to Ghanaian teachers, on page 69 of our People’s Manifesto of 2020, remains true today.

Education is a fundamental right, and every child in Ghana deserves equal access to quality education. My administration will strengthen the implementation of the free SHS policy by investing in infrastructure, expanding access to educational resources, and improving the overall learning environment in our Senior High Schools.

On this World Teachers Day, let us renew our commitment to ensuring that teaching and learning in Ghana reach new heights. Together, we can build an education system that equips our children with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to become responsible and productive citizens.

I extend my warmest wishes to all teachers in Ghana and worldwide. Your tireless efforts and unwavering dedication are commendable; you have our utmost respect and admiration.

Long live teaching! Long live education!

Signed:

John Dramani Mahama

NDC 2024 flag bearer

-BY Daniel Bampoe