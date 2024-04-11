Man, 37, Drowns Over Broken-Heart

A jilted, 37-year-old man, Kwame Adomakoh aka Rasta has met his untimely death after drowning in the River Pra at Twifo Praso in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of Central Region after being dumped by his girlfriend.

The assemblyman for Twifo Kokoase electoral area, Daniel Afriyie, who confirmed the incident on the radio explained that a few weeks ago, a misunderstanding ensued between the deceased and his alleged girlfriend which later resulted in apparent separation between the two lovers.

According to him, the missing victim suddenly began to behave abnormally which could be attributed to a broken heart and he has today drowned himself in River Pra.

The deceased body has since not been found in the river, even though the Adontenhene of Twifo Daaman, Nana Kwasi Baidoo has performed rituals in search of the body

Meanwhile, the Police have since taken over the matter as investigations are ongoing.

-BY Daniel Bampoe