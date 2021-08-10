Man Kills Pregnant Wife

A 35-year-old man, on Thursday evening allegedly murdered his pregnant wife, at Ankwa Dobro, a suburb of Nsawam/ Adoagyiri Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Kofi Avokah after killing his wife called Irene Appiah, 27, with a cutlas, then slashed his own throat with a knife and died later at the hospital.

It is unclear what triggered the deadly action but reports say the two were staying with their three kids at Ankwa Dobro and were not seen to be fighting.

The pregnant woman was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood with multiple wounds on the face and head in the couple’s bedroom.

Avokah who had inflicted himself with knife wounds after the dastardly act was rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital.

The police then proceeded to the hospital where Avokah was rushed for treatment but had been pronounced dead by the time the police arrived to interview him.

According to a police report, the children who sleep in a separate room, heard their mother shouting for help and also said their father hurriedly rushed out of the room with blood all over the place.

The Police have since retrieved both bodies from Nsawam and deposited them at the Police Hospital morgue for autopsy.

