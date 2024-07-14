Manhyia South NPP Elects Napo’s Successor

Today, Sunday, July 14, 2024, all eyes are on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as they hold a crucial parliamentary primary in the Manhyia South Constituency following the nomination of four-time Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, commonly known as NAPO as the running mate by the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The primary has been deemed necessary to elect a new candidate to represent the constituency after NAPO’s transition to the vice-presidential ticket, with approximately 570 delegates set to participate in a special delegates conference at the Saint Louis Training College, Kumasi.

The delegates comprise a diverse range of party members, including polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, council of elders, patrons, and constituency executives.

Having received an overwhelming 85.5% endorsement from the National Council, NAPO’s successful transition paved the way for the primary. The NPP vice presidential candidate was officially introduced on July 9, 2024 at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi, leading to the declaration of the Manhyia South parliamentary seat vacant.

Following NAPO’s departure, a vetting committee led by Asokwa lawmaker and Deputy Majority Leader Patricia Appiagyei cleared four candidates out of five to compete in today’s primary.

Among them is Nana Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, a chartered accountant and manager at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, also serving as the Constituency Financial Secretary. Positioned first on the ballot, he seeks to secure the party’s ticket and potentially retain the seat in the Apagya Royal House.

On the ballot alongside him is Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s legal advisor, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, a seasoned lawyer and NPP member acclaimed for his extensive service across party levels.

Despite being ranked favorably in the latest poll conducted by Professor Smart Sarpong, he faces competition from fellow contenders aiming to make their mark in the political landscape.

Another contender vying for the nomination is Nana Akwasi Coker Gyambibi, a royal from the revered Manhyia Palace and Kotoko Administrator, seeking to challenge the status quo in the constituency.

Rounding up the list of candidates is James Owusu Boakye, the youngest aspirant at 36 years old, serving as an Assembly member for Manhyia proper.

