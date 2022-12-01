Melcom Opens East Legon Branch

MELCOM GHANA has opened its newest branch, the mega three-story Melcom Superstore at East Legon’s Boundary Road opposite the Gethsemane Cemetery in Accra.

This state-of-the-art facility is easily accessible from many parts of the city and is a one-stop shop designed to serve all demographics of clientele with new features and attractions for the convenience of patrons.

These features are reflected at varying levels of its operations from food to non-food, covering new and extended departments namely Multimedia, Small Appliances, Home Care, Delicatessen, The Liquor Store, Petfection, Butchery, The Art Kitchen, Frozen Foods, Bakery, Baby Care and Fresh Produce, among others.

Melcom Group Director of Communications, Godwin Avenorgbor, said customers could now enjoy a world-class shopping experience at the new branch adding the company’s new subsidiaries have also increased in number and offering special services in support of the Melcom Group.

The company has consistently pushed the agenda to reach out to many less serviced communities with the Melcom brand even as it expands services to already well-serviced areas by opening up facilities that offer wider and more congenial shopping space for the convenience of customers.

The company recently opened a Melcom Mini which is well stocked and fleshed store with Pizza Hut at Sakumono and Baatsona.

“As we are already aware of the Black Friday which is being observed globally, we are extending the duration to make it possible for all clients to purchase at their convenience.

“It has become obvious that Black Friday is a precursor of the huge global Christmas season, management has taken steps to invest in bigger, better, and more modern facilities to improve the shopping experience for all its loyal customers,” he said.

Mr. Avenorgbo further stated that the East Legon branch, which has just opened to the public, was receiving amazing patronage, adding, “We are opening a new Melcom Branch next month in Takoradi and another one which will be by far, the most modern Melcom branch off the Spintex Road.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke