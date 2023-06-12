Mempeasem Chief Apologises For Disregarding National Anthem

The Chief of Mempeasem near Legon in Accra, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw VI, has issued a public apology to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana after he was seen seated while the national anthem was being played during the Green Ghana Day Celebration on Friday, June 9, 2023.

At the commencement of the programme, the National Anthem was observed, and the president was seen directing the Regional Minister for Greater Accra, Henry Quartey, to get the attention of the chief to observe the anthem, because he was seated whilst it was being observed.

In his statement released on Monday, June 13, 2023, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw explained that he did not willfully refuse to stand during the national anthem but was feeling weak due to his ill-health and medication.

He emphasized that he is a law-abiding citizen and as a chief, it is incumbent on him to uphold the sovereignty of the nation as enshrined in the National Anthem.

He also clarified that he stood for the opening prayer and the second observation of the national anthem at the end of the programme.

“I respectfully wish to extend my-sincerest apologies to the President and the good people of Ghana about this rather unfortunate incident.

“I would like to state for the records that I did not elect to willfully refuse to stand to observe the National Anthem. No patriotic son of the land would do so let alone a chief, moreso in the presence of the President and other distinguished guests. I did not stand to observe the National Anthem because I felt weak. Even though I was not well and was on medication, I had endeavored to attend the programme because I share in the vision of the President for the Green Ghana Day initiative. I was hoping everything would go as planned so I could retire home in time to continue with my recuperation.

“Unfortunately for me, the programme commenced rather late. I had been sitting for a considerable period of time and thus felt weak from the effects of the medication and my ill-health by the time the National Anthem was being observed which was why I was unable to stand on my feet to observe it.

“I immediately apologized through the Regional Minister to the President,” he stated.

Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw VI encouraged all Ghanaians to exercise restraint with their reactions, especially towards the President, who he emphasized, is the custodian of Ghana’s sovereignty and must be zealously defended at all times.

The public apology by the Chief of Mempeasem has been received by Ghanaians with appreciation, and many have commended him for showing respect to the country and its leaders. We urge all Ghanaians to uphold the values of patriotism and national unity as we work together towards a greener and sustainable Ghana.

Find copy of the apology attached;

By Vincent Kubi