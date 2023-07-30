Menzgold To Announce Payment Date

Menzgold Accra has announced that the Gold trading transactions validation exercise has been successfully completed.

The company initiated a claims supporting documents collection and vetting exercise and the validations have now been completed. Menzgold Accra has collaborated with a company to host the report/results electronically with restricted access.

In a statement issued Saturday July 29, 2023, sighted by DGN Online, management of the company stated that in a few days, traders will be granted access to digitally check their validated transaction status and an exact individually scheduled binding payment date.

Clients are required to input their unique login credentials to seamlessly check their validated transaction status digitally via web, irrespective of time, place, and distance.

Menzgold Accra thanked traders for their continued support and kind cooperation.

Find a copy of the statement attached;

By Vincent Kubi