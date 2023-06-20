Michael Tetteh-Eku Declares To Contest Ningo-Prampram Parliamentary Slot

Michael Tetteh-Eku

In an announcement that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, Michael Tetteh-Eku of Team Makoo 2024 has officially declared his intention to contest the parliamentary slot for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the upcoming 2024 election.

Tetteh-Eku, who has always had a passion for serving the people of Ningo-Prampram, has spent extensive time consulting with constituents and party members after receiving numerous calls for his leadership.

These consultations have allowed Tetteh-Eku to gain a deeper understanding of the kind of parliamentary leadership the people of Ningo-Prampram desire.

“I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to my colleague constituency executives, Council of elders and patrons, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, as well as our dedicated party faithful and sympathizers for their unwavering support,” Tetteh-Eku stated in his announcement. “I assure them that I will never let them down.”

Tetteh-Eku also emphasized his open-mindedness to ideas, suggestions, views, and constructive criticisms, as he believes these will be crucial in achieving the collective objective of winning the parliamentary election and securing the Ningo-Prampram seat for their party, the great Kukrudu.

With this declaration, Tetteh-Eku hopes to rally the support of all individuals who share his vision for a better future for the Ningo Prampram Constituency.

He envisions a united front, working tirelessly to bring about the change and progress that the people deserve.

Opinions have been divided on Tetteh-Eku’s announcement, with some viewing it as a breath of fresh air for Ningo-Prampram politics, while others have expressed skepticism about his ability to enact real change.

As the political landscape prepares for the forthcoming election, it remains to be seen how Tetteh-Eku’s declaration will impact the race for the parliamentary slot in the Ningo Prampram Constituency.

The coming months will undoubtedly be filled with excitement and anticipation as candidates begin to surface, all vying for the opportunity to represent the Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the 2024 election.

Only time will tell if Michael Tetteh-Eku will be successful in his bid for the parliamentary slot, but regardless of the outcome, his declaration has sparked renewed enthusiasm and a sense of hope among the people of Ningo-Prampram.

By Vincent Kubi