MP Opens Development Office

Sticker listening to the concerns of an Nhyiaeso resident at the Development Office in Paraku Estate

AS PART of his efforts to expedite the effective transformation of Nhyiaeso Constituency in Kumasi, the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has opened a new ‘Development Office’.

Located at Paraku Estate in the constituency, the new office would, among other things, serve as a direct link between the residents of the constituency and their lawmaker.

Dr. Stephen Amoah, nicknamed ‘Sticker’ in political circles, addressing his people during the grand opening of the facility, said the office would bring governance and development closer to the constituency and its people.

According to him, he has realised that the Nhyiaeso Constituency is facing a lot of challenges, especially security, as robbery cases are on the rise lately, so the opening of the office would help address the challenges.

Significantly, residents of Nhyiaeso Constituency, irrespective of their political background, can now report their concerns and challenges to their MP at the Development Office on week days for him to take action.

Sticker reminded his constituents that government could not develop the country alone, therefore they should collectively rally behind him (MP) to help transform the constituency for them to enjoy the numerous benefits.

He has also formed various committees to help address the specific needs of the constituency and these include the Central Development Committee, Education Committee, Security Committee, Health Committee, Environment Committee, Youth Development Committee and the Welfare Committee.

A Homecoming and Development Committee has been formed and tasked to organise annual homecoming events for people that trace their roots to the constituency to gather, plan and contribute to develop the constituency.

Dr. Stephen Amoah said the various committees are made up of visionary professionals such as medical doctors, lawyers, journalists, engineers, architects, chiefs, and others “they will use their expertise to develop the area.”

Mr. George Wireko-Brobby, who was the chairman for the programme, lauded Sticker for his hard work and vision to form the committees and the Development Office, assuring that “we shall support you to develop Nhyiaeso.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi