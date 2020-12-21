Mum Killer Smoked Out

THE Police at Asamankese, the Municipal capital of Lower West Akim in the Eastern Region have arrested the suspect who allegedly beheaded his mother Monday dawn.

The suspect Samuel Obeng Quacoo, 45, was arrested at his hideout after he allegedly stabbed and slit the throat of his mother, Comfort Adjoa Ayede in her room while they were asleep around 1:30am at Opeinimso, a farming community near Asamankese.

According to the Police, the sister of the suspect Sarlomey Frimpong, 42, reported to the Asamankese Police station after the incident Monday morning.

She said, the victim Comfort Adwoa Ayede, 65, was rushed to Asamankese Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police earlier had the information, stormed the scene and detected a pool of blood in the room.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Asamankese Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

The suspect after committing the crime went on hiding, but the Police smoked him out at one of the villages as he is currently in Police custody assisting in Investigation.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Asamankese