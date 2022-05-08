My Daughter Is Not On Twitter – Mahama Cautions Public

John Mahama & Daughter, Farida

Former President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned the public not to follow any Twitter account that bears the name of his daughter, Farida Mahama.

According to him, Farida does not have a Twitter account, adding that some unscrupulous persons have set up Twitter accounts in the name of his daughter and have been using them to send out tweets in her name.

The former President who expressed worries over the incident in a post on his Facebook page said “My daughter, Farida Mahama, does not have a Twitter account. Kindly ignore and stop following the account in the attached screenshot, set up by some unscrupulous person and being used to send out tweets in her name,”.

BY Daniel Bampoe