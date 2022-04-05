Mystery Father And DNA Test

Imagine taking full responsibility for a child believing you are the true father, and then, just like that, you learn you were all wrong. A lot of men find themselves in such a situation, giving all their best in raising children only to learn later they are not the fathers.

No, but if a whole Ghanaian soccer legend, Odartey Lamptey, lived and believed he was the true father of his three daughters learnt he was wrong, you could also be wrong believing you are the true father of your child.

When Deoxyribonucleic Acid [DNA] test results prove that you are not the father of your child, how will you feel? Divorce your wife and disown the child? Or keep quiet and stay in the marriage?

Justin Craig’s birthday is coming up and his father, Samuel Craig, doesn’t know what to get him. That change came October 10, 2021, when Samuel Craig suspected his son had a mystery father. He questioned why his son is white while his parents are black.

He investigated some different bodily features of his son including denture formation, floppy ears and more. Samuel continued with his father’s parent’s hereditary mark on himself but missing on the skin of his son.

The boy’s fifth birthday rolled around on October 10, 2021, and his father at last had the perfect gift for him. Samuel ordered for both of them an at-home genetic test, 23AndMe, so they could explore their genetic history together. It was full of fun.

When Samuel viewed the results later on, his jaw dropped: So I am not the father of Justin Craig? He asked, “Imagine living my whole life believing I know I am the father, and then just like that, DNA results have proved me wrong?”

All that people said that Justin did not bear the true resemblance of his father was true? The results showed that they were not father and son. “So who’s your father?” Samuel asked his son, stunned. To which he instantly replied: “Who’s your son?”

Samuel Craig’s wife, who perhaps could have provided answers for him, had sworn never to reveal Justin’s mystery father although Justin does not bear resemblance of Mr. Samuel Craig, his supposed father.

“I was shocked to such a degree that it was real. I am not the true father,” Samuel, whiles in tears. “At first, I didn’t believe the child was born of a mysterious father.” But admitted soon after the DNA test, he began to believe that the child belongs to a mystery father elsewhere.

Officials of Immigration Canada are using DNA testing and ancestral websites to try to establish the nationality of migrants, the Canada Border Services Agency [CBSA] has said.

According to CBSA spokesperson, Jayden Robertson, the agency uses DNA testing to determine identity of “long-term detainees” when other techniques have been exhausted or failed.

“DNA testing assists the CBSA in determining identity by providing indicators of nationality, thereby enabling us to focus further lines of investigation on particular countries,” Robertson said in an email response to the Globe and Mail.

But the process raises concerns about privacy of data held by ancestry websites, and highlights political pressure over the handling of migrants by Canada’s Liberal government. He said, more than 30,000 would-be refugees have crossed the U.S.-Canada border since January 2017, where many said they fled former U.S. President, Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

A lawyer, whose client was investigated by CBSA using DNA and the ancestral database FamilyTreeDNA.com said, the Canadian authorities were trying to deport a migrant who said he was from Liberia, speculating instead he was from Nigeria based on DNA testing and a linguistics report.

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has vowed to find alternatives to the indefinite incarceration of noncitizens, who can be held without being charged if they are deemed a flight risk, a danger to the public or if their identity is unclear, according to Canada’s regulations.

CBSA’s Robertson said the agency obtains consent from clients before submitting their information to DNA websites. Robertson stated that it was impossible to say how many cases were being investigated using DNA and DNA websites.

“The CBSA does not publicly discuss the mechanics of its investigative techniques in a public forum, as doing so could render them ineffective,” Robertson said.

But it has become a common knowledge that Ghanaian soccer legend, Odartey Lamptey, lived and believed he was the true father of his daughters only to be proven wrong by DNA test.

That means, you could also be wrong believing you are the true father of your children.

Suspecting the child is not your child? Take a DNA test. You may be shocked you are not the father. That child has a mystery father somewhere.

BY Stephen A. Quaye, Toronto-Canada