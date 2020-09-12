MzVee Calls For Support For Female Artistes

MzVee

Dancehall artiste Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, aka MzVee, has called on music stakeholders to support the female artistes in the industry to enable them compete with those on the international music scene.

The dancehall artiste noted that because the structures in Ghana do not support female artistes in their profession, they were struggling to go about their work.

The Natural Girl hitmaker stressed the need for Ghanaians to cherish and support their own artistes in the face of stiff competition on the local and global music markets.

Speaking on Takoradi-based YFM, MzVee said, “We have some amazing female artistes. There is AK Songress, there is Rena, there is one girl called Tsoobi, and I think she’s amazing; so it’s just the support and the push we need to make that noise for reggae/dancehall females in the industry.”

“I think there’s always hope for women in every industry, and it’s the same in music as well. We always have to work twice as hard as guys. It’s easier for the guys but we come with a lot of baggage so we need that extra support from everyone,” she said.

According to MzVee, even though they do not have that level of support yet, she believes female artistes have done massively well this year as they seem to be going toe-to-toe with the guys.

“For me, I’m very proud of us. We have all been waiting for this moment and I think the women are really shining in music this year. It’s something that will keep going,” she said.

Credited with hit songs such as Good Girls Gone Bad and Gyani Gyani among others, MzVee announced her presence in the music industry in 2014 with the released of her maiden album.

She released her second album titled Verified in November 2015.

MzVee was awarded the Best Female Artiste Honour at the Ghana Music Honours on March 4, 2017.

She was also nominated for Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Best Female Vocalist and Overall Artiste of the Year at the 2017 Ghana Music Awards.

Her highly anticipated third album, DaaVee, was released in May 2017.