Nana Agradaa Suffers Broken Heart After Being Dumped By Husband

Controversial Self-Acclaimed Evangelist, Nana Agradaa has been left heartbroken after being dumped by her husband.

Reports indicates that the husband was fine with her when she was a fetish priestess but left her after becoming a Christian.

Her implication was he was fine when she was a priestess but not happy she repented.

Another rumor suggested that the husband tried converting her to Christianity, which he did but became disappointed when he realized she was just using her conversion as a smokescreen to continue scamming others.

There was another allegation that he left Agradaa because they had a child who she allegedly used for a sacrifice, but those are the wildest of the wild allegations that have ever been labeled against Agradaa.

Agradaa was dating a pastor when she was a fetish priest cum an alleged scammer.

It was one of the most shocking relationships around and people never understood why a pastor would marry an idol worshipper.

Eventually, Agradaa seemingly turned her back on her idols and became a Christian and started her church.

Through the transition process, her husband divorced her.

Following months of rumors about their split, Nana Agradaa confirmed the news in a new video as she shed tears and looks very worried.

Speaking about her issues with her man who is a pastor, she detailed that she has gone all out for him to the point of even buying a church for him whilst she was still a fetish priestess.

The Fetish Priestess now an Evangelist with a Christain name Patricia Oduro Koranteng said she did it out of love to support her man but now he is refusing to even support her emotionally.

Agradaa while looking worried explained that “Now you’ve brought me shame, the other day I was on Facebook live and Ghanaians said my man has left me, my husband was home and I asked him to come and say hello to my Facebook followers but he refused”.

She continued, “you are shy, you don’t want people to know you are my man because when they see we are together they will insult you. If you are shy of being my man then come and pack your things and leave my house because every man stands for his woman”.

In the video, she emphasized that “come and pack your stuff and go so that everyone will see that you have left me. For all, if you know someone somewhere who is interested in me, leave so that the person can come and support me.

She claims her fiancee left her because of her abandoning idol worship for Christianity.

Agradaa initially denied reports of her divorce but has now accepted the reality.

Instead, she’s bringing a different narrative to Ghanaians.

– BY Daniel Bampoe