Nana B Blast ”Fix the Country” Leader Over Coup Post

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP) Henry Nana Boakye has unleashed his fury on the ”Fix the Country” leader, Barker-Vormaqor and his likes who are enthused over the Military takeover in the People’s Republic of Guinea and also wishing for same to happen in Ghana.

Mr. Barker-Vormaqor, in a Facebook post, complimented the Guinean soldiers for seizing power and detaining the country’s President Alpha Condé who ruled for 10 years, serving from 2010 to 2021, and changed the constitution to run for a third term.

“Neho! I welcome the news of a military coup in Guinea. Still waiting on confirmation of its success. Hopefully a new transition process is put in place quickly. Guinea shall work again”, he said.

Joining a panel discussion on Peace FM’s morning show ”Kokrokoo”, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly called Nana B wasn’t enthralled by Mr. Barker-Vormaqor’s comments.

Narrating how it looked like during the Military rule, Nana B disclosed his father, Edward Osei Boakye, a successful businessman, had his businesses taken away from him by the coup orchestrators; not to talk about the many Ghanaians who suffered other losses during the coup era.

He also reminded the coup proponents of the excruciating pains some Ghanaians went through and the numerous deaths under the coup regime, therefore wondering why any person would wish for the return of coup days in Ghana.

”Today, you’re in Ghana and eat in the morning, afternoon and evening; you have freedom of speech. Nobody disturbs you, today, every person can wake up and freely go about his or her work and you’re wishing for coup d’état in Ghana? It will be upon your head! Have you ever witnessed a coup d’état before? Have you seen people in pain before? Do you know the number of people who have died? You don’t know!

”Then you start a movement called Fix the Country and later on, you’re telling us that we should embrace and celebrate coup d’état in another hoping for it to happen here. God will let it all come upon their own heads!!”, he fumed.

”Do you know how people have suffered because of this (coup d’état)?”, he questioned.

”Sometimes, I’m even amazed that some are even lawyers and making such utterances. Coup is never a panacea for any problems in any country. Never!”

”Because Nana Addo is President, they’re calling for coup. We experienced dumsor for 4 years, did anybody call for coup d’état? Never!”, Nana B exclaimed.