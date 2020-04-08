Nana Inaugurates Covid-19 Fund Board

Sophia Akuffo

President Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the Board established to manage donations and funds being generated to help the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus.

The eight-member Board chaired by former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo includes Archbishop Justice Akrofi, former Anglican Bishop of Accra and former Archbishop of the Church of the Province of West Africa, Jude Kofi Bucknor, a banker, Gifty Afenyi Dadzie, a former Member of the Council of State, Elsie Addo Awadzi, a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer of the Special Ice Group of Companies, Dr. Abdul-Sameed Tanko, with Dr. Collins Asare as Secretary.

At a short swearing in ceremony at the Jubilee House today, the President charged them to pay special attention to the needy and vulnerable in the society.

He believes it is the best way to expend resources generated from the contributions of people during the outbreak of this pandemic which has taken the world by storm, to contain it spread.

Apart from that, he also urged them to develop a well thought-out and comprehensive programme to guide them to disburse whatever monies or donations they receive in respect of the fight against the dreaded virus and also use their rich experience to raise money to complement government in that regard.

He assured the nominees of government support in the discharge of their duties, saying “the machinery of government will be aligned to be able to support you for the work that you will be doing.”

On her part, Justice Akuffo, Chairperson of the Covid-19 Trust Fund thanked the government and the people for the confidence reposed in them.

She and her colleague members of the board accepted the task ahead and promised to work very hard to mitigate the likely effect of the pandemic on the vulnerable.

“We undertake to bear the charge you have placed on us with full integrity and efficiency so as to make sure that all our outcomes are transparent; they are quality and they fulfill the purpose for which the Trust is being set up”, she pledged on behalf of her colleagues.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent