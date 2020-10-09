Nana Promotes 27 Cops

IGP James Oppong Buanuh

President Nana Akufo-Addo has promoted 27 Ghanaian police officers to higher ranks.

A police press release dated October 9, 2020 says four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOPs) were promoted to the rank of Commissioners of Police (COPs).

According to the release, 23 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) have also been promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOPs).

The release explained that the promotions were based on the recommendation of the Ghana Police Council.

Below is the list of officers that have been promoted

By Melvin Tarlue