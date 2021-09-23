Nana Wereko Ampim-Opoku Chairs CTVET Board

Nana Ampim, left in a pose with the Minister of Education

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) member of the Council of Elders for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, also the Area Manager of Ecobank, Nana Wereko Ampim-Opoku has been appointed the new chairman of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) board.

Other members of the board are; Mrs. Felicia Boakye Yiadom (President’s nominee), Mrs. Constance Swaniker (President’s nominee), Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah (Director-General of the Comm.), Mrs. Catherine Appiah-Pinkrah-(Ministry of Education), Mrs. Emma Ofori Agyemang (Ministry of Employment), Mr. John Mensah Anang (NaCCA), Dr. (Mrs) Helen K. Essandoh (GTEC), Dr. James Asare Adjei (AGI), Mrs. Aretha Ama Graham Addai (GNPTVI-Privately owned Technical or Vocational Training Institution).

The new board was sworn into office on Thursday, 23rd September 2021 by the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum.

The Minister during the inauguration of the board indicated that the government over the past years has made significant investments in TVET because it is key to the President’s vision of industrializing Ghana.

He adds that the Commission was set up to ensure that duplicity in the TVET sector is curtailed among other things and also to ensure the progress being made in the sector is sustained.

He tasked them to work hard and bring new ideas on board to help achieve the aim of the government.

Nana Wereko Ampim-Opoku expressed the board’s commitment to work with management in advancing the cause of the council in the socio-economic development of the country.

Nana Wereko-Ampim Opoku has over two decades of experience in banking and finance, management, vocational and technical educational enthusiasts.

As a seasoned banker, he has had the opportunity to advise businesses including start-ups.

He has served on boards and commissions which includes the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET), Special Olympics Ghana, Board of Trustees for the Academic Prizes Fund University of Ghana, Legon and Quality Rights in Mental Health Ghana Coordinating Committee as well FSBO business, and the Foundation for African Children Education.

At the banking front, Nana has worked with GCB and Ecobank Ghana Limited in different roles.

He explained that he will bring years of experience he has acquired in working in the financial sector and serving on boards especially COTVET.

Nana holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Ghana and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from GIMPA.