Supermodel, Naomi Campbell, has given birth to a baby girl.

She announced the arrival of her daughter on Instagram.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life,” Ms. Campbell, aged 50, wrote.

Ms Campbell is an internationally-acclaimed British Supermodel.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPA-OI0JwBp/?utm_medium=copy_link

By Melvin Tarlue