National Security Ministry Disowns 20 illegal miners

The Ministry of National Security has stated that the 20 persons arrested in the West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region for alleged illegal mining activities are not its staff.

The Ministry made this known in a statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

According to the statement, “on May 4, 2021, the Eastern Regional Police Command obtained information that some youth of Akyem Akenteng in the West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region had arrested twenty (20) men claiming to be National Security operatives who had entered the Akenteng Forest Reserve to conduct illegal mining activities.”

The statement added that “preliminary investigations conducted by the National Intelligence Bureau revealed that the persons arrested are not staff or operatives of the Ministry of National Security.”

It said “the arrested persons named a contract staff of the ministry as the one who engaged them for the said activity.”

