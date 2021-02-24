National Security Raid Gays Office

The office of the LGBT+ Rights Ghana has reportedly been raided by operatives.

LGBT+ Rights Ghana made the complaint on social media.

The raid followed the call for the closure of the office by some religious organizations and traditional leaders.

LGBT+ Rights Ghana wrote on its Instagram page “ this morning, our office was raided by National Security . A few days ago, traditional leaders threaten to burn down our office but the police did not help.”

“Like this moment, we no longer have access to our safe space and our safety is being threatened, we call on all human right organizations and allies to speak out against this attack”.

They added “while this unfortunate incident has happened, we wish to encourage all our members, and queer Ghanaians to stay calm. Do not panic, we will triumph”.

“ The police may have raided our office and closed it down but the real office, is in our hearts and minds,” they said.

The raid was at the instigation of the landlord, DGN Online gathered.

According to sources, the landlord says the property is for accommodation and not an office.

The property in question is a five bedroom house with a monthly rent of Ghc 1500.

The landlord indicated that the tenant breached the tenancy agreement not to use the facility as an office.

The landlord accordingly led the police to the close down the office at Ashongman, a suburb of Accra.

No arrest was made, DGN Online gathered. The office is said to be under police guard.

By Melvin Tarlue & Prince Fiifi Yorke