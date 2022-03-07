NDC Drags Firebrand Member To Disciplinary Committee For Rejecting Mahama

A strong member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tema East Constituency of the Greater Accra Region has been dragged before party’s Regional Disciplinary Committee for kicking against John Mahama candidature for the 2024 election.

Stephen Ashietey Adjei popularly called Moshake has however punched holes in a disciplinary letter summoning him for punishment over his continuous exposure of former President John Dramani Mahama.

Moshake has consistently expressed fear in the NDC making former President Mahama the presidential candidate of the party for 2024 elections.

His continuous rejection of the former President appears to have incured the wrath of the some members of the party who have decided to deal with him.

The Regional Office have extended an invitation to him to come and face the Disciplinary Committee of the party to answer questions of his statement about the former President.

“You are hereby invited to appear before the Regional Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday 8th March 2022 at the NDC Regional Of at 10am,” the letter written by the Chairman of the Regional Disciplinary Committee, Rev. Ashford Tawiah Smith said.

Responding to the invitation, Moshake said though he has received the invitation letter, unfortunately the letter did not state the venue for the meeting.

He begun by stating that the letter did not state his offence before inviting him to face the disciplinary committee besides the letter also did not mention the name of the petitioner in the matter.

Moshake has therefore asked the party to put its house in order before inviting him to another meeting.

“Your letter addressed to me dated 2/3/22 with reference number ODC/GAR/22/032 heading INVITATION TO ATTEND MEETING but unfortunately, you forgot to state my offence and the name of the petitioner in the matter before the committee.

The venue for the meeting as indicated in the invitation letter also does not exist because there is nothing like ‘ndc regional of’.

He is of the strong conviction that some members of the party had penciled him down for dismissal.

“Please your official invitation to me is tantamount to a suspect being taken to non-existing court by the police without a charge and complainant in the case. In fact it is part of human nature to walk in mistakes but since law is very technical, it would be of good idea if you could put your house in order to enable me to take a decision base on tactical political judgement.” he said.

He believes some personalities in NDC have targeted him to silence him because he is against former President Mahama as a flagbearer for 2024.

The former NDC Executive member in Tema East has promised his party he will use whatever available legal means to ensure John Mahama will not lead the party again because of his anti-party conduct which the National Executive is aware.

“Please, I don’t want to believe that this is being done to me because I am against ex-President Mahama 2024. Whether Mr. John Mahama has the intention of sending people to kill me or not I will use whatever degree of fairness necessary to ensure that he does not become NDC flagbearer again just because of his anti-party conduct which is before the National Executive Committee and addressed to the General Secretary of our beloved party.”

BY Vincent Kubi