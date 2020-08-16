NDC Goes Mad Over ‘Papa No’ In Parliament

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said the “Papa no” expression he used last Friday to describe his colleague MP for Yapei Kusawgu, John Abdulai Jinapor, on the floor of Parliament was not meant to offend anybody as it was made in jest.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, who is MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi, gave what the minority considered to be an expletive-filled description of their colleague while contributing to a parliamentary debate on the Minerals and Royalties Investment Agreement between the Government and the Minerals Income Investment Fund, Agyapa Royalties Limited, and ARG Royalties Ghana Limited.

The phrase “papa no'” had been used by actress Tracey Boakye on social media with her duel with musician Mzbel to describe a married man she claimed to have had a child with and creating the impression the man is former President Mahama.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu immediately called on the Minister to withdraw the expression or his side would cease to recognize him as Information Minister, asserting: “people use words on social media which are unacceptable and you come to parliament to employ those words used on social media. We take strong objection to it.”

Apparently, Haruna was of the view that the minister was cleverly throwing a jab at the NDC flagbearer in the latest row with the slay queens over the paternity of Tracey Boakye’s daughter with the mention of ‘Papa no.’

“If you don’t withdraw, we won’t recognize you today as minister. You will withdraw or we will not. Do what you want to do,” the minority leader angrily intoned.

However, responding to the concerns of the NDC MPs, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the expression was “in jest” and did not intend to offend anybody and accordingly withdrew.

“Mr. Speaker, earlier, I was trying to catch your eye to request that the use of my expression which caused apprehension on the other side be expunged from the record.

“I didn’t mean it to offend anybody. It was in jest. And if anybody took offence to it, the records should reflect that it’s been expunged,” he indicated.

By Ernest Kofi Adu